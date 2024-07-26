Purplle’s Manish Taneja and the art of raising capital without asking for it
Summary
- Purplle’s Manish Taneja believes if you are running after investors, trying to do what they've asked you to do, you're preparing yourself for failure, they won't fund you
When Manish Taneja, along with Rahul Dash and Suyash Katyayani, founded Purplle in 2012, there was hardly a market for online beauty products.
Despite the challenging start, the IITians, who describe themselves as largely introverted, have built a ₹500 crore business that boasts of products ranging from lipsticks and concealers to beauty appliances.
Interestingly, the company has not resorted to any layoffs till date–a rarity for a new-age startup. "We've never hired too many people at one step. So, we never had to let go of too many people at any given point in time," Taneja said.
About two and a half years ago, Purplle set up an internal hiring committee of 10-15 people across levels to assist in appointing and retaining the best talent in the industry.
Besides selling products of several direct-to-consumer, or online-first, brands such as Plum, WOW Skin Science, Maybelline and SUGAR Cosmetics, the company has its own range of homegrown items that represent Purplle's exclusivity and is the source of its high repeat customer base. Despite his achievements, Taneja doesn't take his wins too seriously. "It's just a part of life," he said.
Taneja spoke to Mint for a new podcast series called Founder Diaries, taking us through his entrepreneurial journey, the roadblocks, and the path ahead for founders in India. Edited excerpts:
To watch more Founder Diaries videos, go here.
Take us through the journey of setting up a beauty business.
I studied engineering at IIT-Delhi. It was a dual-degree course. You do a lot of problem-solving, which sort of prepares you well for life. While you study certain subjects, you end up becoming very good at problem-solving.
You're generally less deterred with any challenge that comes your way because I think (the Indian Institute of Technology) throws a lot of challenges at you, which is not easy to take at that age. I was good at math. I joined an investment banking firm in Bombay, worked there for a few years, and then had an opportunity to work at an investing firm Fidelity.
I learned my chops on how to use capital well. I started appreciating cash flows over profit and loss a lot more. And when the time was right, I thought it would be best not to miss out on the opportunity to start on my own. And hence Purplle happened.
But why beauty?
Usually, an entrepreneur's role is to find solutions to problems that people face. We were very clear we wanted to set up something in the internet space because there was some tide that was lifting all internet businesses back then in 2010 and 2011.
A lot more people were accessing the internet through Wi-Fi, coming online for research, and eventually seemed ready to buy. Within the internet, we thought the best thing would be to do a business which is about buying and selling. Therefore, e-commerce became a very relevant choice.
There were other business models that one could do in e-commerce. For example, a news website where one could make money from advertising or subscriptions.
You could also set up a classifieds business. But I think those businesses make profits at a very large scale, which I didn't think we had the capital to sustain. Therefore, buying and selling became easier choices. And so, we said why can't we do e-commerce? There was a challenge of offline retail in most parts of the country. Barring the top 8-10 cities, there weren't any great beauty stores anywhere in India.