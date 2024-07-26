Purplle’s Manish Taneja and the art of raising capital without asking for it

I think it is very important to be able to commit for a very long period. If you're in it for short term, like three-four years, you'll make a startup and, in that time, you'll sell and leave. I think startups are never sold; they're bought. Like you can't sell because if the buyer knows you're keen to sell, you'll never get the right price and I think if you build something for the short term because you want to sell and exit, you will do a lot of short-term things which the buyer will obviously be able to figure it out in the diligence. So, you're not going to get the right price.