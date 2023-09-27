Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  Q3 startups funding least in last 5 years, only 2 unicorns added: Tracxn report

Q3 startups funding least in last 5 years, only 2 unicorns added: Tracxn report

Livemint

  • The third quarter of 2023 witnessed fund inflows of about $1.5 billion, 30% down from the previous quarter and a 54% fall from a year ago period

Of the total $1.5 billion raised in Q3 2023, late-stage rounds saw funding of about $1 billion, early-stage rounds saw $416 million, and seed stage saw $84.3 million, as per the report. iStockphoto

The funding for Indian startups was the least in the third quarter of calendar year 2023 in last five years, said a report by Tracxn.

The third quarter of 2023 witnessed fund inflows of about $1.5 billion, 30% down from the previous quarter and a 54% fall from a year ago period.

Only two unicorns -- Zepto and Zyber 365 -- were added in the third quarter, according to the Tracxn report.

The Tracxn report said that Perfios, Zepto, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Zyber 365 raised $100 million plus rounds in the July-September quarter of 2023. Perfios led the way with a series D round of $229 million.

“Fintech sector witnessed 68% growth from the previous quarter due to wider and rapid adoption of UPI in domestic and international markets," said the report.

Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn said: “Despite facing the challenges of a funding winter, India ranks as the fifth-highest funded country in Q3 2023 and maintains its fourth-place position in terms of total funding for the year to date. It underscores the resilience of India's tech startups and their ability to adapt to changing market conditions."

After a rise in startup funding in fourth quarter of 2022, the fall in July-September 2023 is the third consecutive drop in funding, added the report.

Of the total $1.5 billion raised in Q3 2023, late-stage rounds saw funding of about $1 billion, early-stage rounds saw $416 million, and seed stage saw $84.3 million, as per the report.

The maximum total funding raised was led by Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai and Noida, added the report.

“Despite the decline in funding, India remains among the top-performing tech ecosystems globally. A promising sign in the report is the month-on-month funding growth, with an impressive 91% increase from $376 million in August 2023 to $720 million in September 2023," said Abhishek Goyal, co-founder of Tracxn.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 06:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.