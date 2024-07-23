Now, Qatar wealth fund goes after Byju Raveendran's personal assets

Stake may prove worthless

QIA's current stake may prove to be worthless, after Byju's attempted to raise a $200 million rights issue in January 2024, at a $25 million pre-money valuation. This would have wiped out any investor that did not participate in the funding round because of the throwaway nature of the valuation of this round. Investors in Byju’s came in at a higher valuation and if they choose not to participate in future rounds at a discounted valuation, then they risk severe dilution in their stakes.