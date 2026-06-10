QIP pipeline swells as listed firms line up over ₹30k crore fundraise

India's primary market may be showing its first signs of revival, led by a growing pipeline of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) as listed companies from across sectors tap institutional investors for growth capital, expansion and debt reduction after months of market volatility.
A clutch of companies, including Premier Energy, Waaree Energies, Max Financial Services, JSW Infrastructure, AU Small Finance Bank and Sterlite Technologies, are in various stages of preparing equity fundraises, according to four people familiar with the matter.
This rush to raise capital through QIPs follows a subdued phase for India’s primary markets, where geopolitical strife and macroeconomic uncertainty triggered volatility and dampened risk appetite. Pressure on the rupee and sustained foreign investor outflows weighed on initial public offering (IPO) activity, prompting several companies to defer or reassess listing plans amid valuation concerns.