Quantum startup Sandbox emerges from Alphabet

Mount Sinai Health System is in talks with Sandbox to develop quantum-powered clinical-decision support tools, which require a complex integration of electronic health records, home-health apps and wearable devices, and imaging data, according to Dr. David Reich, the hospital network’s president. He expects to roll out these and other applications within the next five to 10 years. Mount Sinai in 2020 began working with advanced AI software in efforts to diagnose and treat Covid-19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}