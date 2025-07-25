Want "pin code-level granularity" in data - brands tell quick delivery firms
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sakshi Sadashiv 8 min read 25 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
The battle lines are drawn. With India’s quick commerce market set to triple in two years, brands as well platforms eye a bigger share of the pie. Small brands say they’re being priced out of ‘pin code-level granularity’ in customer data. Many are taking to third-party tools to stay in the game.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU , NEW DELHI : Bengaluru/New Delhi: In India’s fast-growing world of quick commerce, the real power lies not just in speedy deliveries and wholesome product portfolios, but in the data behind them. As major platforms expand private-label lines and monetize analytics, small consumer brands crib they are being shut out of critical insights on who’s buying, where, and why.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story