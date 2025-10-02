“We also feel that in our business, the customer is extremely value-conscious, but not price-conscious. And we try our hardest to deliver the best value to the customer—which is a function of speed, assortment, customer support, and price—in that order. This enables us to make money from all of our customer cohorts, which further enables us to improve upon delivering on our customers’ expectations from us," Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s CEO, told shareholders while announcing the June-quarter results.