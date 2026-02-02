BRND.ME unfazed by quick commerce's private-label push as it charts India return
Summary
CEO Ananth Narayanan said BRND.ME's core categories possess a level of brand loyalty and complexity that is difficult for generic retail labels to replicate.
BRND.ME, a roll-up commerce company, expects to complete its reverse flip (change of headquarters) from Singapore to India by March, clearing a key regulatory hurdle as it prepares to tap Indian public markets with an IPO.
