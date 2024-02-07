Companies
Quick grocery has caught on, and BigBasket is smiling
Priyamvada C 5 min read 07 Feb 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Summary
- The Tata group-backed company expects to turn profitable early next year, reaching a rarefied milestone in the online grocery space. But first, BigBasket needs its quick-commerce arm to hustle.
BENGALURU : Tata Digital-backed Bigbasket expects its quick-commerce arm—the last of its three main businesses still in the red—to become profitable in six months, although the grocery startup’s target for overall profitability has been pushed to early 2025.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less