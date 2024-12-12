Companies
Quick medicine delivery: Startups gear up against giants Flipkart and Swiggy
Samiksha Goel , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 12 Dec 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Summary
- Startups like Medinos, Medstown and Plazza have recently started delivering medicines within 30 minutes and are looking to raise funds to expand and take on the giants.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As Flipkart and Swiggy prepare to add medicines to their quick delivery portfolios, relatively unknown entities such as Medino’s, Medstown and Plazza have started 30-minute services in smaller cities and are looking to raise funds to expand and take on the giants.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less