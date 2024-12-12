Quick medicine delivery: Startups gear up against giants Flipkart and Swiggy

Not all startups will survive in the cash-guzzling segment. Sanil Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of ESCA Consumer Health, who piloted a 15-minute delivery service for medicines in Bengaluru for six months through his venture, relymeds, said there’s a real opportunity for a small player to come and build in the space. Bhatia closed his startup after realising it would take time to raise funds – and this is a segment that needs deep pockets, particularly with the entry of the bigger companies.