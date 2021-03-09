BENGALURU: Edtech startup, Quizizz has raised $12.5 million as a part of its Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures. The round also saw participation from GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

According to the Bengaluru-based company, it will use this new funding to expand its team to support school and corporate customers and accelerate international user growth.

Five-year old startup, Quizizz helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to be graded by hand. Teachers on the platform can also benefit by peer sharing and making new content available.

“No matter what is being taught, we think the best and most personalized learning happens when an educator is freed from busywork like grading worksheets and rigid, out-of-the-box curriculum. Our focus on teacher-directed learning differentiates Quizizz from many Indian EdTech startups providing independent study solutions and supplemental curriculum," says Ankit Gupta, chief executive and co-founder, Quizizz.

The company also said that it will continue building tools that make teachers’ lives easier and give educators more time to provide personal support to their students.

At present, the learning platform claims to have more than 60-million-monthly active users and is used in over 65% of US schools. Further the platform has customers in over 100 countries and is profitable.

“Digital technology is an integral part of the teaching process and the adoption of technology by educators has only accelerated during the pandemic. Quizizz’s customer centricity and product-first approach has resulted in a highly engaged community of teachers and students. We have a strong belief in Ankit and Deepak’s deep understanding of their users which has resulted in incredible word-of-mouth growth across millions of teachers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia," said Shweta Bhatia, partner & head of technology investments, Eight Roads Ventures India.

At present, a teacher can use and customize over 30 million quizzes and lessons spanning primary school mathematics to career and technical education on Quizizz app. In 2020, students collectively answered more than 13 billion questions on the platform, the company said.

