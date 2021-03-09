Quizizz raises $12.5 million in Series A funding

“Digital technology is an integral part of the teaching process and the adoption of technology by educators has only accelerated during the pandemic. Quizizz’s customer centricity and product-first approach has resulted in a highly engaged community of teachers and students. We have a strong belief in Ankit and Deepak’s deep understanding of their users which has resulted in incredible word-of-mouth growth across millions of teachers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia," said Shweta Bhatia, partner & head of technology investments, Eight Roads Ventures India.