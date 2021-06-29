Education startup Quizizz has raised $31.5 million as a part of its ongoing Series B round led by US investment firm Tiger Global Management, as it continues to draw investor interest towards alternative models of learning.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures also joined the round along with new backers including Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang.

The fund-raise comes just three months after Quizizz announced it had raised $12.5 million as part of its Series A round in March this year.

The five-year old startup helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to grade by hand.

Unlike edtechs’ traditional focus on supplemental curriculum, Bengaluru-based Quizizz is focused on helping teachers create more engaging learning experiences.

The company will look to continue expanding its team across both India and the US and further invest in key partnerships to accelerate expansion in international markets.

“In an average week, students around the world answer more than 300 million questions on Quizizz. Our hope is that every time a question is answered, it inspires the student to keep learning and gives their teacher time to focus on personalized support instead of staying up late grading a stack of worksheets," explains Ankit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Quizizz.

Earlier in March, the company claimed to have more than 60-million-monthly active users, with its platform being used in over 65% of US schools. Over the past three months, the company has added another 20 countries for its solution and increased its coverage to more than 80% US schools focused on kindergarten to grade 12 (K-12) learning.

The platform is powered by a global teacher community that has created more than 20 million quizzes and lessons at all grade levels.

In 2020, students collectively answered more than 13 billion questions on the platform, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.