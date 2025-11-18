Qure.ai to scale up govt partnerships for health screenings in India
India still makes up for less than 5% of its overall revenue. But Qure has had some early successes, with partnerships inked with states like Goa, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir for tuberculosis and lung cancer screening.
Healthcare startup Qure.ai is betting on partnerships with central and state governments as it seeks to scale its artificial intelligence-led diagnostic tools, particularly for diseases like tuberculosis (TB). The focus on public sector contracts comes as AI uptake in India's private healthcare market remains slow.