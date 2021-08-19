RACEnergy raises $1.3 mn in a Seed+ round led by Micelio Fund, growX ventures

Focused on battery swapping, RACE provides an integrated solution by taking the cost of battery out of the vehicle and offering energy as a service through a network of swapping stations. Drivers can swap their discharged batteries with charged ones within two minutes, enabling them to operate on road for longer durations. To onboard vehicles to its platform, the company provides retrofit kits that convert existing ICE auto-rickshaws into electric, making it economic and scalable.

