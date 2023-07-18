Radiohead Brands to launch energy drink brand, raises ₹11 crore2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST
The company reported ₹80 crore in gross revenues in FY23, and expects to close the current fiscal with ₹100 crore. It aims to be profitable by next year
New Delhi: Radiohead Brands, the parent company of Jimmy’s Cocktails, has secured ₹11 crore in a pre-series A funding round from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prath Ventures. The proceeds will be used for expansion of its new energy drink, Hustle.
