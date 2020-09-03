Railofy raises 7 crore from Chirate Ventures

Passengers can purchase the protection from Railofy’s portal against their ticket for an average price of around ₹200 (starting at ₹50). If the ticket is not confirmed post chart preparation, Railofy provides a flight close to the price of a train ticket or bus for nominal prices to the destination. The price for flight/bus options is fixed at the time of purchasing WL & RAC protection itself, thus ensuring that passengers are shielded from last-minute rising fares.