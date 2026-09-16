Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian startups need more patient capital beyond VC cycles. Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai explains why

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read16 Sep 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Indian startups are urging for more patient capital in their early stages to foster long-term growth, as highlighted by Dinesh Pai from Rainmatter Capital.
Indian startups are urging for more patient capital in their early stages to foster long-term growth, as highlighted by Dinesh Pai from Rainmatter Capital.
Summary

Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai says Indian startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital as wealth creation often takes longer than the traditional seven-to-eight-year VC cycle.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Indian startups in their earlier stages need more patient capital through evergreen or longer-lived fund structures, as wealth creation often extends beyond the traditional venture capital (VC) cycle, Dinesh Pai, who leads Zerodha-backed Rainmatter's venture investments, said in an interview.

MUMBAI : Indian startups in their earlier stages need more patient capital through evergreen or longer-lived fund structures, as wealth creation often extends beyond the traditional venture capital (VC) cycle, Dinesh Pai, who leads Zerodha-backed Rainmatter's venture investments, said in an interview.

“While VCs have driven significant innovation in India, startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital or longer fund structures, as most wealth creation happens over a company’s lifecycle, not in the first seven to eight years,” Pai said, adding that the concept of evergreen funds is more prominent in developed markets like the US.

“While VCs have driven significant innovation in India, startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital or longer fund structures, as most wealth creation happens over a company’s lifecycle, not in the first seven to eight years,” Pai said, adding that the concept of evergreen funds is more prominent in developed markets like the US.

Also Read | For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

An evergreen fund is an open-ended investment vehicle that has no fixed end date and allows investors to add or withdraw capital on a periodic basis.

Patient capital

Historically, entrepreneurs with successful exits from their previous ventures often go on to support other startups. Beyond the capital itself, who provides it matters, Pai emphasized. He added that startup founders should more actively seek these pools as entrepreneurs understand the complexities of building a business in ways traditional VCs may not easily grasp.

As the risk-taking appetite improves among family offices and entrepreneurial ventures, founders should look for more patient capital at the early stages, when the company, culture and team are still being built. These investors who understand the sector and can back businesses for the long term can be particularly valuable, Pai said.

However, there are some limitations in sectors like commerce or food delivery, where business models require significant amounts of capital. “In such spaces, founders need investors who understand these models and have experience backing them through multiple rounds,” Pai said.

Also Read | Venture capital firms race to back next consumer AI breakout

For capex-heavy or deep-tech businesses, where the initial capital requirement is even higher, the depth of investors’ pockets becomes particularly important. “In those situations, they can leverage a mix of entrepreneurial and venture capital,” he said.

Rainmatter model

Rainmatter Capital, the venture investing arm of brokerage platform Zerodha, has deployed about 1,700 crore across 180 startups over the last decade. It invests jointly, both out of its new 1,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) called Rainmatter Capital Fund, which has a lifecycle of 17 years with a 2-year extension, and the Zerodha balance sheet, like how many corporate venture funds operate.

With a focus on the early stages, more than 90% of the teams have stayed committed to the problem they started with, even through tough times, he said. “Whether they succeed financially, only time will tell—we probably need another five to six years to know. But for a young portfolio, that persistence is a good sign that things are moving in the right direction,” Pai added.

Where money goes

Rainmatter has been steadily deploying about 400-500 crore every year across three main sectors—climate (50 investments), fintech (38) and health & fitness (46). It has also done some select investments in media (9), manufacturing, deeptech and a few other sub segments (16). Some of its investments include Agnikul Cosmos, Akshayakalpa, Cred, Hissa, Jupiter and Agilitas.

“In fintech, we are trying to back more disruptive models...as most of the innovation we are seeing now focuses on serving different customer segments or making incremental improvements on existing concepts. We want to back teams that are willing to rethink some of these models from the ground up as we believe that there are products that can still bring about different or small behavioural changes," Pai said.

Also Read | How AI is transforming the role of venture capital for startups

In sectors like climate and health & wellness, the investment firm has been able to back a more diverse set of opportunities around energy transition and consumer facing startups.

Rainmatter’s cheque sizes range anywhere between 50 lakh to as high as 100 crore. “Over the past couple of years, we have stopped doing smaller cheques as the round sizes across startups have also widened. For seed rounds, companies are now seeking about 5-8 crore,” Pai said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsIndian startups need more patient capital beyond VC cycles. Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai explains why

Indian startups need more patient capital beyond VC cycles. Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai explains why

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read16 Sep 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Indian startups are urging for more patient capital in their early stages to foster long-term growth, as highlighted by Dinesh Pai from Rainmatter Capital.
Indian startups are urging for more patient capital in their early stages to foster long-term growth, as highlighted by Dinesh Pai from Rainmatter Capital.
Summary

Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai says Indian startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital as wealth creation often takes longer than the traditional seven-to-eight-year VC cycle.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Indian startups in their earlier stages need more patient capital through evergreen or longer-lived fund structures, as wealth creation often extends beyond the traditional venture capital (VC) cycle, Dinesh Pai, who leads Zerodha-backed Rainmatter's venture investments, said in an interview.

MUMBAI : Indian startups in their earlier stages need more patient capital through evergreen or longer-lived fund structures, as wealth creation often extends beyond the traditional venture capital (VC) cycle, Dinesh Pai, who leads Zerodha-backed Rainmatter's venture investments, said in an interview.

“While VCs have driven significant innovation in India, startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital or longer fund structures, as most wealth creation happens over a company’s lifecycle, not in the first seven to eight years,” Pai said, adding that the concept of evergreen funds is more prominent in developed markets like the US.

“While VCs have driven significant innovation in India, startups need more patient, entrepreneurial capital or longer fund structures, as most wealth creation happens over a company’s lifecycle, not in the first seven to eight years,” Pai said, adding that the concept of evergreen funds is more prominent in developed markets like the US.

Also Read | For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

An evergreen fund is an open-ended investment vehicle that has no fixed end date and allows investors to add or withdraw capital on a periodic basis.

Patient capital

Historically, entrepreneurs with successful exits from their previous ventures often go on to support other startups. Beyond the capital itself, who provides it matters, Pai emphasized. He added that startup founders should more actively seek these pools as entrepreneurs understand the complexities of building a business in ways traditional VCs may not easily grasp.

As the risk-taking appetite improves among family offices and entrepreneurial ventures, founders should look for more patient capital at the early stages, when the company, culture and team are still being built. These investors who understand the sector and can back businesses for the long term can be particularly valuable, Pai said.

However, there are some limitations in sectors like commerce or food delivery, where business models require significant amounts of capital. “In such spaces, founders need investors who understand these models and have experience backing them through multiple rounds,” Pai said.

Also Read | Venture capital firms race to back next consumer AI breakout

For capex-heavy or deep-tech businesses, where the initial capital requirement is even higher, the depth of investors’ pockets becomes particularly important. “In those situations, they can leverage a mix of entrepreneurial and venture capital,” he said.

Rainmatter model

Rainmatter Capital, the venture investing arm of brokerage platform Zerodha, has deployed about 1,700 crore across 180 startups over the last decade. It invests jointly, both out of its new 1,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) called Rainmatter Capital Fund, which has a lifecycle of 17 years with a 2-year extension, and the Zerodha balance sheet, like how many corporate venture funds operate.

With a focus on the early stages, more than 90% of the teams have stayed committed to the problem they started with, even through tough times, he said. “Whether they succeed financially, only time will tell—we probably need another five to six years to know. But for a young portfolio, that persistence is a good sign that things are moving in the right direction,” Pai added.

Where money goes

Rainmatter has been steadily deploying about 400-500 crore every year across three main sectors—climate (50 investments), fintech (38) and health & fitness (46). It has also done some select investments in media (9), manufacturing, deeptech and a few other sub segments (16). Some of its investments include Agnikul Cosmos, Akshayakalpa, Cred, Hissa, Jupiter and Agilitas.

“In fintech, we are trying to back more disruptive models...as most of the innovation we are seeing now focuses on serving different customer segments or making incremental improvements on existing concepts. We want to back teams that are willing to rethink some of these models from the ground up as we believe that there are products that can still bring about different or small behavioural changes," Pai said.

Also Read | How AI is transforming the role of venture capital for startups

In sectors like climate and health & wellness, the investment firm has been able to back a more diverse set of opportunities around energy transition and consumer facing startups.

Rainmatter’s cheque sizes range anywhere between 50 lakh to as high as 100 crore. “Over the past couple of years, we have stopped doing smaller cheques as the round sizes across startups have also widened. For seed rounds, companies are now seeking about 5-8 crore,” Pai said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsIndian startups need more patient capital beyond VC cycles. Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai explains why
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP