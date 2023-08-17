Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights key trends in Indian startup ecosystem at G20-Digital Innovation Alliance summit1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar while inaugurating the two-day G20-Digital Innovation Alliance summit being held in Bengaluru spoke about key trends happening in India that are of interest to startups.
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday spoke about key trends happening in India that are of interest to startups. The Minister said the centre of gravity of tech which used to be in a few countries and around a few companies is now moving to open-source systems and startups are disrupting the normal.