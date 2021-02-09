Popular gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has raised ₹100 crore from Instant Growth Limited (IGL) advised by Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP, ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO) launch. Mumbai-based mobile gaming company, backed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , filed initial public offering documents in January. Nazara Technologies is the first Indian gaming technology company to seek a market debut.

Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP (Hornbill Capital) is an India based investment advisory firm founded by Manoj Thakur in 2014. Hornbill Capital acts as an advisor to Hornbill Orchid Investment Manager Private Limited which manages Hornbill Orchid India Fund, a Mauritius based hedge fund that invests in India as a Foreign Portfolio Investor.

Commenting on the investment, Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer, Nazara Technologies said, "The leadership team of Hornbill Capital has been part of the growth story of many consumer internet companies and we at Nazara look forward to leveraging their experience of working with some of the smartest tech entrepreneurs across the globe and having an inside view of blitz scaling of their portfolio companies in the last decade."

Earlier this year, Plutus Wealth Management and its associates acquired shares worth over ₹500 crore in Nazara from WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings, marking a complete exit for WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings.

Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, Nazara is one of the largest interactive gaming and sports media companies in India. The company is known for its games on World Cricket Championship and Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. Its subsidiary Nodwin Gaming hosts multiple gaming events across the country. It has operations in over 60 countries across emerging markets including India, Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America. Nazara has invested over ₹300 crore in the last five years in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

"We have been closely following Nazara's journey over several years, as it evolved into a platform for gaming and gamified early learning. The leadership team of Nitish and Manish have built Nazara into an attractive ecosystem for some of the most promising entrepreneurial talent in the Indian gaming and early learning space," said Manoj Thakur, founder and managing partner, Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP said.

The company owns some of the most recognisable IP, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, NODWIN and Sportskeeda in esports and esports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games. Nazara is also the only company in India to have rights over IP and assets across grassroot, regional, national and international esports, it said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via