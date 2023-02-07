Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Ranbir Kapoor signed as Myntra’s brand ambassador

Ranbir Kapoor signed as Myntra’s brand ambassador

2 min read . 12:28 PM IST Varuni Khosla
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in its upcoming brand campaign.

The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category

Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Private Limited has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Private Limited has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Kapoor will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in its upcoming brand campaign. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category. Kapoor joins Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing the brand. Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020.

Kapoor will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in its upcoming brand campaign. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category. Kapoor joins Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing the brand. Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Kapoor will be seen as part of its upcoming brand campaign ‘Be Extraordinary Everyday’, which is aimed towards positioning it as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion

Its association with Kapoor will help the brand tap into his popularity and national appeal, the company said in a statement. “His personal style and admirable persona, is set to build and deepen consumers’ salience with us, driving conversations across metro and non-metro audiences as well as help elevate the fashion choices of his expansive fan base," the company added.

As part of this campaign, the company will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.

Sunder Balasubramanian, its chief marketing officer, said, “Kapoor embodies the spirit of our company as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are thrilled to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to play a huge influence in my life. For those who know me the best, I am more of a classic and everyday ensemble kind of a man. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with it." According to IBEF, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow from $46.2 billion in 2020 to $111.40 billion by 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP