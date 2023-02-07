Ranbir Kapoor signed as Myntra’s brand ambassador

Ranbir Kapoor signed as Myntra’s brand ambassador2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category
Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Private Limited has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador.
Kapoor will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in its upcoming brand campaign. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category. Kapoor joins Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing the brand. Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020.
Kapoor will be seen as part of its upcoming brand campaign ‘Be Extraordinary Everyday’, which is aimed towards positioning it as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion
Its association with Kapoor will help the brand tap into his popularity and national appeal, the company said in a statement. “His personal style and admirable persona, is set to build and deepen consumers’ salience with us, driving conversations across metro and non-metro audiences as well as help elevate the fashion choices of his expansive fan base," the company added.
As part of this campaign, the company will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.
Sunder Balasubramanian, its chief marketing officer, said, “Kapoor embodies the spirit of our company as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are thrilled to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country."
Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to play a huge influence in my life. For those who know me the best, I am more of a classic and everyday ensemble kind of a man. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with it." According to IBEF, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow from $46.2 billion in 2020 to $111.40 billion by 2025.