Ranveer Singh-backed Super You protein snack firm looks to bulk up, eyes ₹150 cr
The funding could help the protein snack firm achieve its ₹500-crore revenue goal in the next five years. According to co-founder Nikunj Biyani, the firm’s revenue is already close to ₹160 crore.
BENGALURU : Super You, the one-year-old functional foods snacking brand, co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, is attracting attention from private investors who are looking to back startups offering innovative products in the burgeoning protein space.