The investor interest stems from a broader nutritional gap: India lags way behind other countries on protein consumption. In 2021, India’s daily per capita protein supply was 70.5 grams, well below China’s 124.6 grams and the US’s 124.3 grams, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. A 2024 survey by market research firm IMRB found that over 90% of Indians are unaware of their daily protein needs, and 73% of urban diets fall short on it.