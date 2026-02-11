Rapido founders shed 'promoter' tags for IPO, joining a growing trend among new-age firms
The ride-hailing platform's co-founders are now non-promoter shareholders, a strategic move to ease compliance burdens and secure benefits for their planned public listing.
MUMBAI: The three co-founders of ride-hailing platform Rapido—Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh S R—have shed their promoter tags, with the company's board approving a proposal in August last year to reclassify them as non-promoter shareholders, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by Mint.