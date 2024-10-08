Companies
Rapido takes on Ola, Uber with ‘low-cost’ airport cab service
Samiksha Goel , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 08 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Summary
- Rapido expects its services to airports to contribute 20% of its revenue, a top executive said.
After launching cabs last year, ride-hailing startup Rapido is expanding its services with low-cost airport taxis, expecting the segment to contribute 20% of revenue, a top executive told Mint.
