BENGALURU: Instant delivery startup RaRa Delivery on Wednesday said it has raised $3.25 million as part of its latest funding led by Sequoia Capital India accelerator programme Surge and Indonesia-based East Ventures.

The two-year old startup provides last-mile logistics operating into the one to three-hour e-commerce deliveries segment.

With the investment, the company looks to scale its operations, as well as increase headcount for its technology team in India over the next six months.

The company has developed proprietary, real-time batching technology to do many deliveries within a few hours, bringing down the eventual cost of delivery for customers. At the same time, drivers are able to earn more money in lesser hours.

“While the express delivery space has been flourishing in sectors such as groceries and healthcare, we saw a unique opportunity to scale this offering across all categories, as customer expectations grow alongside the maturity of Indonesia's e-commerce sector," said Karan Bhardwaj, founder and chief executive officer, RaRa Delivery.

“Through our smart batching system and with our dedicated driver team who are highly committed to ensure smooth deliveries, our vision of creating an ecosystem that allows e-commerce marketplaces and sellers to provide a premium customer experience to their end consumers is now becoming a reality, starting first in Indonesia," added Bhardwaj.

The company is also focusing on integrating their services into all major online marketplaces in Southeast Asia to allow any seller to offer instant and same day deliveries to customers.

Besides the one to three-hour delivery, RaRa’s platform offers customers real-time notifications and status updates of their deliveries. Customers can chat with service agents and drivers, all through a single chat platform.

In the back-end, Rara receives orders from businesses and merchants via application programming interface (API) integrations. It then calculates capacity, timeslots, distance and route optimisation to slot these orders into batches and ensure that productivity is maximised to reduce the cost per order.

RaRa Delivery is also backed by 500 Startups, Angel Central, GK Plug and Play, and angel investors Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok.

