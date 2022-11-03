Ratan Tata-backed CashKaro gets 130 cr in Series C round led by Affle Global

“This investment would strategically strengthen our unique business-to-consumer (B2C) engagement model as we scale CashKaro from our current 20 million user base to 100 million+ over the next few years. This deal will augment our position as the largest savings destination in India that provides the best deals, price comparison, coupons and highest Cashback to our members and enable us to offer more data driven solutions to online shoppers in India," said Rohan Bhargava, another co-founder of the cashback platform.