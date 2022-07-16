Ratan Tata-backed Repos Energy launches mobile EV charging solution

About 75% of electrical power in India is generated through burning of coal and then using this power to charge EVs will do no good for the desired purpose, said Aditi Bhosale Walunj, founder and chief visionary officer. "Also the E-waste through batteries is huge in the country. We need to find solution to these problems first and that is why we have come up with this solution of ‘Waste to power’ fuelled ‘Mobile Electric Charging Vehicles’ where power produced through waste is stored in recycled 2nd life batteries which in turn are mounted on a mobile vehicles used as a charging station for end consumers. The entire process ensures negligible carbon emissions thus serving the overall purpose of the carbon neutral future."