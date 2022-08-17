Ratan Tata invests in startup for elderly1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:24 AM IST
- Goodfellows connects the elderly to youngsters willing to assist them as companions
NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based startup Goodfellows, which connects the elderly to youngsters willing to assist them as companions, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. “The bonds between the two generations created by Goodfellows are very meaningful and are helping to address an important social issue in India. I hope the investment helps the young team at Goodfellows grow," Tata said.