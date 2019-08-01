Beverage startup Raw Pressery, best known for its cold-pressed juices, will offer dairy products starting September, as part of its plans to expand its portfolio to push growth.

“We will launch high-protein dairy next month in the milk, shakes and drinkable yoghurt format," said Anuj Rakyan, founder and chief executive, Rakyan Beverages, which runs Raw Pressery, in an interview.

The company’s cold-pressed juices contribute 85% to its revenue. Now, it is eyeing two more segments—almond milk and dairy products—to fuel growth.

Rakyan declined to disclose revenue figures. He, however, said that almond milk, launched 7-8 months ago, currently accounts for 15% of its revenue, indicating the importance of new product lines.

In the dairy segment, Rakyan will be competing with companies such as Nestle, Amul, Parag Milk Foods and Mother Dairy.

“Even in non–dairy, we will continue to expand our almond milk range in 200 ml and 1 litre. Apart from plain, cocoa, we are also launching mango and dates variants this month," Rakyan said.

Over the next three years, he expects the non-juice segments to contribute more than half of the company’s revenue.

Raw Pressery has so far raised $22.4 million in equity. Its investors include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. It has also raised debt of about $5 million from Alteria Capital, which provides loans to startups. For its expansion, product-wise and geographically, the startup is planning to raise more capital.