Razorpay acquires lending startup TERA Finlabs

"In the last 16 months, MSMEs have started showing rapid growth with their adoption of digital. And this has created an opportunity for significant disruptions in the lending sector—embedded Credit is one such innovation that I'm certain will transform this space. There couldn't have been a better time than now for us to join hands with Razorpay and its technological capabilities to support the MSME segment," said Pradeep Rathnam, co-founder and chief executive officer, TERA Finlabs.