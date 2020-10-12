Razorpay is latest fintech unicorn

“GIC is a good long-term investor to have. Their knowledge about public markets and investment in firms like Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd will help us in our journey to go public. With this fundraise, we will focus on going deeper into the Indian market and broaden our product portfolio to grow our business and achieve profitability," said Harshil Mathur, chief executive and co-founder of Razorpay.