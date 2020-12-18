Razorpay launches app store for merchants, enters health insurance space

BENGALURU: Razorpay , which became a unicorn recently, will be launching new business products including health insurance on its platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through partners.

It will also add seven languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali - for payments as it witnesses higher merchant sign-ups in smaller cities and towns.

Currently, of the total 5 million merchants on its platform, 15% are from Tier 3 and 4 cities, as covid-19 accelerated digital adoption. Only 5% of Razorpay’s merchant base was from these geographies a year ago.

The company which raised $100 million from Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd and existing investor Sequoia India in October, will set up a ₹1 crore fund for app developers looking to build products for Indian SMEs, as it launches its own B2B App Store.

Razorpay also plans to double its growth metrics in 2021, and touch $50 billion in annualised payment value by the end of next year, the company said in a statement.

In October, Paytm had announced its mini app store for consumers to break the monopoly of Google Play Store, which was expected to levy a 30% commission on in-app purchases for developers.

“For years, there has been more innovation happening on the consumer side, than for businesses. 2021 will be the time for business-to-business (B2B) innovation and B2B companies like us are focussing on the merchant side. There are currently not many products we see for SMEs, unlike the US and other markets. Hence, we are trying to change that through our business banking solutions and new introductions like the B2B App Store," Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay said in an interview.

With focus on SMEs, Razorpay is looking to enter newer segments of B2B payments through the launch of its RazorpayX Vendor payout solution, which will help businesses automate vendor payments, and process bulk payouts.

For its insurance offering, it has partnered with insurtech startup Plum and ICICI Lombard to help cover employees of businesses with teams as small as two members.

To boost consumer confidence in small businesses, the Bengaluru-based firm has launched Razorpay Trusted Badge, available on the checkout page for select businesses, which have seen superior customer and payment experience.

Razorpay, with 1,300 employees, has two lines of businesses apart from payments - Razorpay X and Razorpay Capital, launched in 2018.

Razorpay X allows users to open current accounts through two banking partners and provides employee management solutions relating to payrolls and has almost 10,000 businesses using the platform.

Razorpay Capital acts as a loan marketplace and works with five non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) along with two banking partners, to provide working capital loans to business partners.

With the lending marketplace disbursing loans worth ₹250 crore every month, and average ticket size of ₹7-10 lakh, the company said it will double its run rate to ₹500 crore next year.

It aims to extend its Razorpay X solution to 30,000 merchants by the end of 2021.

Recently, it was reported that Razorpay’s operations had turned cash flow positive as it saw operational losses of ₹54.4 lakh in 2019 fiscal turn to profits worth ₹192 crores in 2020.

“On the payments side we are breaking even and we would like to maintain that, as we significantly expand the breadth of the business. However, on Razorpay X and Capital, we will continue focussing on their growth, scale and will invest more in R&D, Hence, these two business lines can take 2 -3 years to break even," said Mathur.

In a recent interaction with Mint, Mathur had said Razorpay will achieve overall profitability in the next 2-3 years.

