Razorpay launches app store for merchants, enters health insurance space

“For years, there has been more innovation happening on the consumer side, than for businesses. 2021 will be the time for business-to-business (B2B) innovation and B2B companies like us are focussing on the merchant side. There are currently not many products we see for SMEs, unlike the US and other markets. Hence, we are trying to change that through our business banking solutions and new introductions like the B2B App Store," Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay said in an interview.