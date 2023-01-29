Razorpay offers forex service for startups

Currently, forex transfers for startups are riddled with several gaps, as the overall process is expensive, slow and complicated. Multiple compliance paperwork adds to the challenges. “Getting funds into account could take up to two months or more, owing to the complex process. For instance, startups have to upload a lot of documents to the central portal of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before bringing the capital to India. It is a fairly manual process. There have been several instances where various errors have slowed down the process," said Rahul Kothari, chief business officer, Razorpay.