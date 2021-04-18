Razorpay’s valuation triples in six months on latest fundraise

“In the last year alone, we have on-boarded close to 700,000 merchants on our platform, and seen strong growth across our Razorpay X and Capital verticals. But there’s more work to be done; we believe there’s a dire need to develop new banking technologies that meet the rising demand. So, we plan to use the funds to further expand our banking and lending products," said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder, Razorpay.