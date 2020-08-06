RBI includes startups in priority sector lending category

“Though the move will enhance the liquidity options available to startups, one of the challenges traditional lenders have faced is their ability to understand high growth business models and how to underwrite them. This is a gap that has historically been filled by venture debt players," said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil, a venture debt firm. "This will be a positive development for the venture debt model since we will now see banks partnering with venture debt players in their funding rounds, enabling them to write bigger cheques."