Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd is in advanced talks with investors, including sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority and US-based buyout fund Carlyle, to raise $150-200 million at a valuation of as much as $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

The owner of popular online kitchen brands such as Faasos and Behrouz Biryani is likely to close the transaction before Diwali, one of the people said, requesting anonymity. This year, Diwali is on 4 November.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund was also in the race to invest in Rebel Foods but has since called off its plans, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said separately.

Rebel Foods and Carlyle declined to comment. An email query to Qatar Investment did not elicit any response.

Rebel Foods is likely to use the majority of the fresh capital to build a war chest for acquisitions, the second of the two people mentioned above said.

The company currently runs more than 400 outlets across brands and is in talks with quick-service restaurant chains and food labels for strategic partnerships, the person said.

“So, they are targeting two ways—either through revenue-sharing by lending their huge infrastructure to them and at times with that adding the equity route too," the person added.

Rebel Foods tapped its strategic playbook during recent partnerships with Slay Coffee and Biryani Blues, the third person said. VCCircle reported on Monday that Rebel Foods picked a minority stake in the fast-food brand Biryani Blues.

Rebel Foods is also in talks to take on lease Mad Over Donuts’s delivery operation and is also investing in momo brand Zomoz, according to a report by CapTable.

Fast-food restaurant chains have been gaining investor attention of late. Last week, VCCircle reported that Marathon Edge Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by ex-Bain Capital principal Nikhil Raghavan, will invest in restaurant chain Belgian Waffle Co. In September, Kolkata-based Wow! Momo raised more than $15 million in its Series C round of funding led by Singapore-based hedge fund Tree Line Investment Management. The same month, VCCircle reported that Biryani by Kilo was in talks with several local PE funds to raise its Series B round of funding.

Set up in 2004 by INSEAD alumni Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods was launched as a quick-service restaurant chain before pivoting to an online kitchen model. The company changed its name to Rebel Foods from Faasos Food Services Pvt. Ltd in 2018. Last December, the company increased its exposure in home chef-focused FoodyBuddy. Rebel Foods counts Coatue Management, Goldman Sachs and Indonesia’s Go-Jek among its investors.

