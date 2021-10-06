Rebel  Foods aims for a valuation of $1.5 billion

Fast-food restaurant chains have been gaining investor attention of late. Last week, VCCircle reported that Marathon Edge Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by ex-Bain Capital principal Nikhil Raghavan, will invest in restaurant chain Belgian Waffle Co. In September, Kolkata-based Wow! Momo raised more than $15 million in its Series C round of funding led by Singapore-based hedge fund Tree Line Investment Management. The same month, VCCircle reported that Biryani by Kilo was in talks with several local PE funds to raise its Series B round of funding.