Rebel Foods has an IPO on the menu
Summary
- Rebel Foods plans to file its draft share sale papers in the later half of the year and list on exchanges next year.
BENGALURU , NEW DELHI : Peak XV-backed Rebel Foods that owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Mandarin Oak is working towards an initial public offering (IPO), which would make it the country’s first cloud kitchen business to go public.
