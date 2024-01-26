Rebel Foods has an IPO on the menu

In 2021, Rebel Foods turned unicorn after raising $175 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority. The round that valued the startup at $1.4 billion also saw participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence India. In April 2023, it secured $9.1 million in a debt funding round from Northern Arc and Stride Ventures. The company forayed into overseas markets in 2019 with the launch of its services in the UAE and Indonesia. In 2021, Rebel Foods had announced plans to invest $150 million to acquire and scale new food brands in India and globally.