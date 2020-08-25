Redis Labs joins unicorn club with $100 mn fundraise

Globally, Redis Labs has more than 7,500 customers, including Mastercard, Microsoft, Home Depot, Dell, Fiserv, Costco, Gap and Groupon. In India, it caters to companies across sectors ranging from Saas startup Freshworks, messaging service Hike, matchmaker Matrimony.com, online payments Razorpay and OTT platforms such as SonyLiv. The US-headquartered firm will use this capital to expand the global Redis community, beef up its go-to-market team and programmes, invest in product development, expand sales and marketing, and build partnerships, besides developing and launch Redis AI.