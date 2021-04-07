Database software startup Redis Labs said that it has raised $110 million in its Series G round led by new investors Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, doubling the company’s valuation to more than $2 billion. Existing investors TCV also participated in the round. Additionally, Tiger, SoftBank and TCV acquired additional ownership as part of a $200 million secondary transaction.

Founded in 2011 by Ofer Bengal and Yiftach Shoolman, Redis Labs has till date raised a net amount of $347 million. The company’s existing investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Francisco Partners, Goldman Sachs Growth, Viola Ventures, TCV and Dell Technologies Capital.

With the new funding, Redis Labs said that it will continue to invest in expanding the company’s global footprint, advancing its market-leading real-time data platform, and delivering world-class customer support.

"We founded Redis Labs with the idea that the future of the database market would be defined by performance, where Redis excels. Through the dedication of our team, Redis has become an enterprise-grade data platform to tackle nearly any real-time use case across every industry," said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs. "Partnering with exceptional new investors such as Tiger Global and SoftBank, in addition to the continued belief of our existing investors like TCV, validates our mission to make Redis the de facto real-time data platform companies choose to meet their customers’ expectations."

“Redis Labs has developed a real-time data platform to solve for low-latency requirements of business-critical applications and the go-to-market strategy to succeed alongside the cloud hyperscalers," said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global Management.

Globally, Redis Labs has more than 8,000 customers, including Mastercard, Microsoft, Home Depot, Dell, Fiserv, Costco, Gap and Groupon. In India, it caters to companies across sectors ranging from Saas startup Freshworks, messaging service Hike, matchmaker Matrimony.com, online payments Razorpay and OTT platforms such as SonyLiv.

“As workloads increasingly move to the cloud, we believe Redis Labs is a leader who is transforming the database market. With a strong foundation with developers and in AI applications, Redis has become a critical component for global enterprises to compete in the digital economy,'' said Vikas Parekh, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

India is one of the fastest growing markets for Redis and the company has made significant investments here to support and grow the massive opportunity, Ofer had told Mint in an earlier interview.

As the need for real-time data collection and analytics accelerated for every business during the pandemic, Redis Labs saw phenomenal growth in fiscal year ending January 2021. The company claimed a revenue growth of over 54% over the last three years with more than

8,000 paying customers, including 31% of the Fortune 100 companies with a net retention rate greater than 120%.

“We’re not only excited about the role Redis is playing as a real-time data platform in the cloud, but the fast-growing opportunity to help companies make greater use of intelligence to make better business decisions and create new customer experiences through data," said Gopi Vaddi, General Partner at TCV.

