Reese Witherspoon’s new app adds to growing crowd of virtual book clubs

Reese Witherspoon’s new app adds to growing crowd of virtual book clubs3 min read . 01:55 PM IST
- Book club apps are becoming more common as people seek more places to congregate online, often apart from established social platforms
Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, has introduced a free app for its book club, offering the latest digital meeting place away from the crowds on big social media platforms.
Reese’s Book Club has operated since 2017 on Instagram, where it accumulated 1.9 million followers. Executives believe it can strengthen its relationship with readers with an app of its own.
