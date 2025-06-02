KKR, TPG eye Relisys Medical Devices in early-stage buyout talks
As investor interest in India’s med-tech space grows, Relisys Medical Devices Relisys is negotiating a potential stake sale with KKR and TPG, though terms, valuation, and stake size are still evolving.
MUMBAI : Relisys Medical Devices is in early-stage discussions with global private equity firms KKR and TPG for a potential ₹1,200–1,300 crore investment, with the transaction likely to offer a full or partial exit to existing investor Siguler Guff, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.