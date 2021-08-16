New Delhi-based remote work platform Wishup on Monday said that it has raised $1 million from Orios Venture Partners as a part of its latest round of funding.

According to the company, the amount will be utilised to further strengthen the supply end of the platform in India, as it looks to engage with more entrepreneurs and companies across India and internationally.

Founded in 2015, Wishup bridges the gap between a talented workforce and global businesses. It connects modern entrepreneurs to a global pool of talent that is trained and managed in-house through a remote business model.

Wishup’s remote employees are trained in various business functions across - executive assistance, lead management, account management, secondary research, data management, sales, customer support, digital marketing.

“At Wishup, we have recorded exponential growth and these fresh rounds of funds will help us further strengthen the supply end of our platform in India, driving us to reach even better heights. We are looking forward to engaging more talents from across our country and the globe in multiple verticals and categories," said Neelesh Rangwani, co-founder, Wishup.

The company has grown over ten-fold over the past two years by supplying remote-working employees to the employee-seekers.

“The world is seeing a post lockdown reset, which has changed scenarios across societies. In this new emerging landscape, there are entirely new whitespaces that are opening up. "Work from home" is one such space. Wishup's innovative business model has the potential to deliver exponential growth owing to the effects of its dual-sided network. The remote working demand is already expanding rapidly in the first world post the pandemic," said Rajeev Suri, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners.

“Wishup is able to match the demand with a supply network leveraging the huge talent base in India and other emerging countries," added Suri.

