Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Remote employee platform Wishup raises $1 million from Orios Venture Partners

Remote employee platform Wishup raises $1 million from Orios Venture Partners

Premium
Founded in 2015, Wishup bridges the gap between a talented workforce and global businesses. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 09:55 PM IST Livemint

  • The amount will be utilised to further strengthen the supply end of the platform in India, as it looks to engage with more entrepreneurs and companies across India and internationally

New Delhi-based remote work platform Wishup on Monday said that it has raised $1 million from Orios Venture Partners as a part of its latest round of funding.  

New Delhi-based remote work platform Wishup on Monday said that it has raised $1 million from Orios Venture Partners as a part of its latest round of funding.  

According to the company, the amount will be utilised to further strengthen the supply end of the platform in India, as it looks to engage with more entrepreneurs and companies across India and internationally. 

According to the company, the amount will be utilised to further strengthen the supply end of the platform in India, as it looks to engage with more entrepreneurs and companies across India and internationally. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Founded in 2015, Wishup bridges the gap between a talented workforce and global businesses. It connects modern entrepreneurs to a global pool of talent that is trained and managed in-house through a remote business model. 

Wishup’s remote employees are trained in various business functions across - executive assistance, lead management, account management, secondary research, data management, sales, customer support, digital marketing. 

 “At Wishup, we have recorded exponential growth and these fresh rounds of funds will help us further strengthen the supply end of our platform in India, driving us to reach even better heights. We are looking forward to engaging more talents from across our country and the globe in multiple verticals and categories," said Neelesh Rangwani, co-founder, Wishup. 

The company has grown over ten-fold over the past two years by supplying remote-working employees to the employee-seekers.

 “The world is seeing a post lockdown reset, which has changed scenarios across societies. In this new emerging landscape, there are entirely new whitespaces that are opening up. "Work from home" is one such space. Wishup's innovative business model has the potential to deliver exponential growth owing to the effects of its dual-sided network. The remote working demand is already expanding rapidly in the first world post the pandemic," said Rajeev Suri, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners. 

 “Wishup is able to match the demand with a supply network leveraging the huge talent base in India and other emerging countries," added Suri.  

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

BJP support base largely intact despite second wave shock

Premium

Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

Premium

Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

Premium

The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!