Remote employee platform Wishup raises $1 million from Orios Venture Partners

“The world is seeing a post lockdown reset, which has changed scenarios across societies. In this new emerging landscape, there are entirely new whitespaces that are opening up. "Work from home" is one such space. Wishup's innovative business model has the potential to deliver exponential growth owing to the effects of its dual-sided network. The remote working demand is already expanding rapidly in the first world post the pandemic," said Rajeev Suri, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners.

