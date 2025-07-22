Explore

Renee Cosmetics is in talks to raise over Rs200 crore from new investors

Priyamvada C 2 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Several new investors, including Playbook Partners India, Spark Capital's Midas Investments, and Infinity Investments, are eyeing a stake in Renee Cosmetics. ((Representational Image/Pexels))
Several new investors, including Playbook Partners India, Spark Capital's Midas Investments, and Infinity Investments, are eyeing a stake in Renee Cosmetics. ((Representational Image/Pexels))
Summary

The new round will likely value Renee Cosmetics at around $200-240 million.

MUMBAI : Direct-to-consumer startup Renee Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise over 200 crore from new investors in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, according to three people familiar with the matter.

“The startup is currently carrying out due diligence. Several new investors, including Playbook Partners India, Spark Capital's Midas Investments, and Infinity Investments, are eyeing a stake in the company," one of three people said on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Beauty on a budget: Sugar Cosmetics targets Gen Z with affordable glam

“The round will likely value the company at around $200-240 million ( 1,700- 2,000 crore), marking a significant jump from the last round," the second person said, adding that the company is eyeing 500 crore in annual recurring revenue in 2025-26.

Renee declined to comment. Playbook, Midas, and Infinity did not immediately respond to Mint’s request for comments

Mint reported on 1 May that Mensa Brands planned to sell its investment in Renee Cosmetics.

Founded by Priyank Shah, Ashutosh Valani and Aashka Goradia, the startup claims to offer a range of cruelty-free and vegan products in the beauty and cosmetics segment. The trio previously founded male-grooming brand Beardo, which was acquired by FMCG major Marico Ltd.

Also Read | Youth-focused cosmetics brands are shining, but loyalty remains a challenge

The brand has a portfolio of about 30 products, including eye makeup, lip colours, skin serums, and highlighters, among other items, across three categories.

It has a presence in over 500 outlets in addition to digital marketplaces. Over the last two years, it has been aggressively expanding its offline presence.

The new round comes after the new-age beauty brand raised 100 crore in its series B round, led by existing investors Evolvence India and Edelweiss Group, in June 2024. The funds were raised at a valuation of 1,200-1,400 crore ($150-$170 million).

It competes with Sugar Cosmetics, MyGlamm, and Pilgrim, among others.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What’s in India’s new drugs and cosmetics bill?

In 2023-24, Renee’s revenue from operations surged to 191.65 crore from 97.15 crore a year ago. Its losses widened to 61.45 crore from 32.66 crore in 2022-23, according to an Entrackr report.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue