Renee Cosmetics is in talks to raise over Rs200 crore from new investors
Summary
The new round will likely value Renee Cosmetics at around $200-240 million.
MUMBAI : Direct-to-consumer startup Renee Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise over ₹200 crore from new investors in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, according to three people familiar with the matter.
